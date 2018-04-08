I would like to warn people through your newspaper about the harmful effects of soft drinks. The chemicals that are used in manufacturing soft drinks have harmful effects on health and can lead to disease and illness.
It is very important to raise awareness, especially among the youngster lot, that these drinks should not be consumed in huge quantities.
AHSAN ALI
Karachi
Harmful soft drinks
