Haris wins national junior squash championship title

Lahore

Haris Qasim exhibited high quality squash to win the U19 title of the All Pakistan National Junior squash championship beating Oan Abbas 11/3,119/9,11/6 in the final here on Wednesday, In an all Punjab final Haris seemed in hurry in wrapping up the one sided tue spending just 22 minutes in the court. Haris thrilled the audience with his agility and vast reach in far corners of the court, specially close to the tin by by picking up some some low balls.

Oan tried to engage Haris in rallies but the winner cut down all such efforts with aggressive shooting with mid court play. “It was a easy win, I was expecting a tough challenge from him (Oan) who could not sustain the pressure which I mounted with my aggressive approach”.—APP