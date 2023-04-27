Pakistan’s middle-order batter Haris Sohail has suffered an unfortunate injury ahead of his side’s first ODI against New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 34-year-old reportedly injured his shoulder during fielding drills after colliding with Shadab Khan and landing awkwardly.

He was taken for scans at a local hospital and his status for the first match remains unclear.

The news of an injury comes at the worst possible time for Haris who is just starting to get reacclimated to the international setup.

After years of being away from the international team, Haris Sohail was recalled for the series against New Zealand by then interim Chief Selector Shahid Afridi. He played all three games in that series scoring 64 runs which was enough for the new selection committee to retain him for another series.

Once considered the future of Pakistan’s limited-overs cricket, Haris has not exactly lived up to everyone’s lofty expectations and at 34 years of age, he may be quickly running out of time to justify his place in the team.

Haris, however, seems to have clear backing from the cricketing board as many expect him to be one of the players who will go to India to participate in the ODI World Cup later this year.