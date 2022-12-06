Pakistan has suffered another major blow in their ongoing test series against England with premier fast bowler Haris Rauf being ruled out of the remaining two matches in Multan and Karachi due to injury.

Rauf injured his thigh while fielding on the first day after stepping on the ball which led to a right quad strain. He did not bowl for the rest of the game but came out to bat scoring 12 and 0 in two innings as Pakistan failed to save the first test in Rawalpindi.

The debutant was also picked apart by England’s batting lineup, just like the rest of the bowlers, giving up 73 runs in his 13 overs as the visitors reached a record-breaking total of 506 on just the first day.

While the teams head to Multan for the second test, Rauf will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre.

Pakistan, who are already without the services of Shaheen Afridi, have Mohammad Wasim Jr as the only other fast bowler in the squad and may need to call up a replacement with Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas as viable options.

Without Haris Rauf though, Pakistan loses a credible pace demon against England on tracks which are not seamer-friendly.

Adding more misery for Pakistan is the fact that England will likely have Mark Wood ready to go for the second test as they look to seal the three-match series.

The second Test between the two sides begins on December 9.