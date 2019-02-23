Haris Rauf fined for breaching PCB’s Code of Conduct

Lahore

Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for violating the PCB’s Code of Conduct during Friday’s match against Multan Sultans in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Following are details of violating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) code of conduct, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Saturday.

Player – Haris Rauf of Lahore Qalandars. Article breached – 2.1.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which relates to: “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.”

Incident – After running out Multan Sultans’ Dan Christian in 19.1 over, Haris Rauf came into the face of the departing batsman in a manner which was insulting and also against the spirit of the game. Haris pleaded guilty to the offence.

Charge laid by On-field umpires Ranmore Martinesz and Shozab Raza; third umpire Rashid Riaz; fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed. —APP

