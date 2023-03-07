Haris Rauf has become the latest cricketing star from Pakistan to come to the defence of the country’s all-format captain Babar Azam with the pacer crediting his captain for his meteoric rise in the past two years.

The 29-year-old made the comments while talking to a private media channel.

“I strongly believe that the improvement in my performance is all because of Babar Azam”, Haris Rauf said.

“We played really good and exciting cricket in the last two years”.

Rauf also credited Babar with the team’s solid showing in the shortest format of the game for the last few years.

“In this period, we emerged as a good unit, especially in white-ball cricket, and the credit goes to our skipper Babar Azam, who trusted the abilities of players, which ultimately gave us confidence,” he continued.

Haris’ comments come in the wake of growing rumours that Babar’s role in the national side for T20Is at least is under a microscope once again.

While Pakistan made the T20 World Cup final last year, Babar’s performance in the tournament was less than ideal.

His opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, has continued his form in the ongoing PSL season 8 where Babar has struggled to get going. All this, plus the emergence of other cricketing talents have led to a belief that Babar’s place in the team might be under consideration, especially under the new PCB regime.

While his teammates continue to have his back, Babar may soon be forced to focus on longer formats which he has dominated in recent years.