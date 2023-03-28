Pakistan Cricket team’s star fast bowler Haris Rauf has been given the honorary rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

IG Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan presented Haris with his honorary rank during an investiture held at an ICT building in Islamabad. Rauf, clad in a complete police uniform, shared the pictures from the event on his social media accounts.

“I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of (@ICT_Police) and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty!” Haris wrote on his Twitter account.

The 29-year-old is not the only Pakistani cricket in recent times to be conferred an honorary rank by Pakistan Police as they look to bridge the gap between the force and the general public through cricketing heroes.

Naseem Shah was recently appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the Balochistan Police while Shaheen Afridi also holds an honorary rank of DSP from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Police force.

The superficial DSP rank is just one of many feathers in the cap of Haris Rauf who has seen a meteoric rise in the cricketing world.

He is unlikely to enjoy the moment for too long as he is likely to be recalled to the Pakistan squad that will take on New Zealand in April.