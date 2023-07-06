ISLAMABAD – Residence of Pakistani ace pacer Haris Rauf was buzzed with festivities as wedding revelry was underway and now Mehndi festivities hit the internet.

The ceremonies of the Qalandars star officially started, and now viral clips have surface online, showing Haris making a filmy entry at his mehndi ceremony.

Haris opted for a dark green kurta with traditional embellishments and coupled it with trousers and khussa. The 29-year-old was spotted riding a horse outside the hall while he later stunned everyone by flaunting a black sports bike.

On the other hand, bride-to-be Muzna looked gorgeous as her pictures make fans swoon.

Shadi Harry ki hai but Khushi mujy Coz mera fvrt Cricketer hai😇🤩 evil eyes off

Ma sha ALLAH 💞#HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/UpKjA47x7z — Noshi Satti 🇵🇰 🐅 زہریلی (@sattitigeress2) July 5, 2023

For the unversed, the love birds tied the knot last year, while their Rukhsati is slated to be held on July 7.

Pakistani players, who are busy training ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, will attend the wedding of a speedster on Friday.