Haris likely to miss ODI series

Lahore

The availability of injury-prone middle-order batsman Haris Sohail for Pakistan’s upcoming One-day International series against England is once again in question, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board from Derby where the national team is practising for the three ODIs and as many Twenty20s against the hosts.

“Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is still feeling slight pain in his right leg and, as such, he will not take part in the next two practice sessions scheduled on July 5 and 6.

Haris had also missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week,” Tuesday’s press release stated.

“The left-handed batsman has already started his rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on July 6 in Cardiff, following which a decision on his availability for the first ODI on July 8 against England will be made,” it further said.

Haris has missed out on many tours since 2012, injuries forcing him out on series against India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Last year he did not make himself available for the tour of England with reports that he wasn’t willing to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.—APP