Hariri set to form new Lebanon govt

Beirut

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri kicked off Tuesday his consultations with the parliamentary blocs and MPs at the parliament in a bid to form the new government.

The political parties are reportedly eager for a quick formation of a “national unity government” in the face of many economic and financial challenges.

Although political parties have shown “good will” to facilitate the formation process, they have also reflected their demands regarding portfolios and shares in the new cabinet, An-Nahar daily reported.

The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), led by Walid Jumblatt, demand the allocation of all three Druze ministerial portfolios and keeping the Lebanese Democratic Party (LDP).

The PSP argue that head of the LDP MP Talal Arslan would not have won his seat in the parliament without leaving him a vacant place on their list.

Another obstacle against the formation is the dispute between the Free Patrotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces (LF) over the Christian shares and portfolios.

While sources close to the prime minister-designate are optimistic that the new government could be born before the Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, others see that the government birth could take time longer than expected.—Agencies