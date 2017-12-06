Hariri revokes resignation after deal

Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has formally rescinded his resignation following a consensus deal reached with rival political parties.

The announcement came at the end of the first Cabinet meeting to be held since Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis following Hariri’s stunning Nov. 4 move.

Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month, citing Hezbollah’s meddling in in regional affairs as a main reason for stepping down.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, attended by Hariri, endorsed a statement that calls on rival Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Hariri heads a coalition government that includes ministers from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.—AFP