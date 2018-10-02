Haripur Khubaib College win taekwondo championship

Khudam Subhani

Haripur

The players of Khubaib College, Haripur, clinched first position in the 4th four-day Inter-Khubaib Taekwondo championship 2018 successfully concluded here.

The second position went to Khubaib College, Muzaffarabad, third position went by players of FATA and Waziristan and in the contest of girls’s fights 1st position went to team of girls of Sargodha.

Talking to participants, Chairman of Khubaib Foundation and organizer of this evet Nadeem Ahmed Khan said, “It is a matter of immense pleasure that Khubaib Taekwondo Academy has organized 4th Inter-Khubaib Taekwondo championship from September 27 to 30 at Sports Hall of Khubaib College Haripur.

Six hundred orphan boys and girls and 25 technical officials participated in the event. He said that Khubaib Foundation Pakistan was a registered philanthropic organization of Pakistan that mainly focuses on catering orphans, widows, prisoners, deserving and marginalized segment of society.

The foundation has more than 1000 taekwondo players at its different projects who are learning traditional Korean martial art taekwondo.

This championship has provided an excellent opportunity to young players of Khubaib Foundation to exhibit their proficiency in their game. He lauded the role of Manager of Sports of Khubaib Foundation Muhammad Sohail to organize and maintain the efficiency of this event till end.At the end, chief guest of the event Col. Waseem Ahmad, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Chairman of Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan awarded the medals and certificates to the players and technical officials of the championship.

