Harf Kaar, first-ever software to detect, correct Urdu grammatical errors all set for launch

Zubair Qureshi

This First-ever Urdu software titled “Harf Kaar” with an advanced programme of detecting and correcting grammatical errors and anomalies in Urdu diction and proof is the result of joint efforts by noted poet and writer Akhtar Raza Saleemi and eminent software programmer Saeed Raza Khan. The software has been designed keeping in view the global digital needs of Urdu writers and poets. With one click, the programme will auto-correct all the errors in Urdu diction, proof and expression.

According to Saleemi, the software will not only point out/correct Urdu diction and proof errors, it will also pave the way for uniform, error-free and up-to-date Urdu expressions.

“We have carried out so far, 500 successful trials of this software,” he added. To a question, he said it took his team more than a year to design and prepare this software and in its preparation, almost all the major old and new dictionaries, books reference and research work on Urdu have been consulted. With regard to correction in Urdu diction, the designers and researchers’ team has taken guidance from Muqtadra Qaumi Zuban’s (National Language Promotion Department) seminar held in 1985 on Urdu diction, grammar and all its related fields and the recommendations of Committee on Urdu constituted in India in 1973-74. Saleemi said his team took great pains in producing an authentic and quality modern software of Urdu and hoped Harf Kaar will be consulted, used and downloaded by all those who wanted to compose essays, poems, articles or stories etc in correct, error-free Urdu.