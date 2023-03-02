Hareem Shah’s husband breaks silence on leaked video controversy

KARACHI – Pakistan’s social media sensation Hareem Shah continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons and this time she becomes the talk of the town after becoming a victim of the data breach.

The name of the controversial social media sensation remained in the trending section on Twitter as her lewd and obscene clips are doing rounds on the internet.

As TikToker opened up about the controversy, her husband Bilal Shah breaks his silence over the issue. Lamenting the data breach of his wife, Bilal Shah affirmed to stand with Hareem in hard times despite being told to do this against this.

Sharing a new clip, the duo again accused Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz of leaking the obscene clips. Hareem mentioned that Sandal and Ayesha, the friends she lived with for a period of time, leaked her clips after their rift. She mentioned that these clips were shared online to malign her character.

Sharing two cents on Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, Bilal said he expressed distress by the conduct of the two as they were allowed to stay in his house.

Bilal said he didn’t expect the two to stoop this low but denounced that they violated and smeared the character of a woman. He called it a graceless move and further hinted at starting legal action against the culprits.

Sharing his ordeal, he continued saying that he has been approached by a lot of people who told him to leave Hareem for honor. He however decided it, saying a real man in his eyes is a person who stands by his wife in an hour of her need.

Hareem, while expressing her thoughts, lamented for trusting Sandal and Ayesha and giving them access to everything.

In a previous video, the social media sensation maintained that her friends earlier threatened her to leak her clips to social media. She mentioned approaching FIA and other officials but no action was taken.