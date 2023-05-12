Hareem Shah warns Rana Sanaullah to restore internet or she will Leak his videos

ISLAMABAD – Controversy queen Hareem Shah again made headlines for all the wrong reasons and this time the TikTok star calls out the country’s interior minister as the country faced a mobile internet shutdown.

As Internet services remained suspended across the country after fresh protests over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, people from all walks of life called on incumbent authorities to revoke the suspension and the latest to join is Hareem Shah but she picked a different tactic.

Venting out anger in a series of tweets, the digital content creator gave a direct ultimatum to PML-N stalwart and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, demanding the restoration of mobile internet services.

Shah, 31, intimidated that if the government failed to restore the internet within the given timeframe, she would leak the videos of Rana Sanaullah, without mentioning the kind of clips she referred to. Her post sparked widespread debate as netizens are curious about the alleged clips, while some called it a publicity stunt.

As many remained skeptical about Hareem’s latest threat, some users are optimistic to look for Sanaullah’s clip as the government ruled out the end of the internet shutdown.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah or any government member has not responded to Hareem’s clip.

For the unversed, Hareem Shah is known to be a troublemaker as she leaked several clips of her former friends. She even fell victim to a video leak and blamed her friends she had lived with for a period of time.