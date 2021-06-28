Hareem Shah ties knot!

Hareem Shah, a Pakistani social media star, has married a politician from the Pakistan People’s Party, she revealed to a private television station on Monday (today).

According to a report by Geo News, the controversial actress confirmed the news of her marriage, although she did not disclose the identity of her spouse. The 29-year old is believed to be a member of the Pakistan People’s Party, the country’s third-largest political party.

The TikTok star, who has over five million followers on her social media site, has promised to disclose more details shortly.

The announcement comes only one day after Hareem fueled engagement speculations by posting a picture of her hands holding a diamond ring with the message, “Alhamdulilah.”

Fans of the Pakistani online star assumed she was in a relationship since she was wearing her engagement ring, but she quickly removed the image after dropping a big clue.

Shah has perfected the art of staying in the news since her bizarre acts have piqued the public’s interest. Following her controversies with several celebrities, Hareem has remained a controversial character in the country. Shah also became viral when she posted a video of herself striking a prominent religious figure on social media.

After amassing over five million followers on Tik Tok, the social media phenomenon catapulted to stardom. Hareem was one of the leading critics of the Pakistani government’s brief ban on Tik Tok last year.

