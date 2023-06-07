Hareem Shah threatens to leak private videos of Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Pakistani TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah continues to remain in the news for all the wrong reasons, as she has a history of openly threatening politicians.

After cautioning to leak videos of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah, and Mufti Qavi, this time the digital creator goes after former PTI leader Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

She dropped a new clip on social media, calling out Chohan for leaving Imran Khan’s party in hard times, and further warned that she will expose his reality in upcoming videos.

Hareem slammed Chohan for getting services of known call girls, saying the latter used to spend public money on such acts. Recalling days of the past, the TikToker said she always stood by him, but will expose him if he ever uttered anything about her.

لوٹا فیاض الحسن چوہان ایک غلیظ گھٹیا آدمی ہے۔ اس کی اصلیت اس کی بیوی و گھر والوں کو میں بتاؤں گی ۔ جب یہ وزیر تھا تو مشہور " کال گرلز " کی خدمات حاصل کرتا تھا۔ عوام کا پیسہ ان کاموں پر لٹاتا تھا۔@Fayazchohanpk pic.twitter.com/5ZsldaKa7o — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) June 7, 2023

The scandal girl mentioned having all clips in her mobile phones, cautioning the former minister to step back.

Her recent clip comes days after she claimed leaking alleged clip of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. As the matter sparked a frenzy among social media fans, Hareem deleted all her clips while social media users took screengrabs of her posts.