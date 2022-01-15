Hareem Shah talks about ‘friendship’ with Sheikh Rasheed

LONDON – TikTok star Hareem Shah, who used to make headlines for her controversial statement, has revealed the story behind her “friendship” with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

She got candid about the matter while talking to the Pakistani community in London. Shah has also posted a video on her Instagram page in which an expat is showering praises on the TikToker for her strong character.

Hareem Shah told that she met with Sheikh Rasheed six to seven years ago at an event.

“I did not know him and a person had introduced me to Rasheed,” she said, adding that it was the moment when he gave his contact number to her.

She claimed that the chairman of the Awami Muslim League (AML) asked Shah to give him a “missed call”.

Hareem Shah also claimed that the 71-year-old politician invited her on a visit to Lahore and his house.

