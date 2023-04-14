Hareem Shah spotted flashing foreign currency in new viral video

KARACHI – Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons and in one such incident, the internet sensation draws the ire of netizens.

Shah, who was under fire over lewd leaked clips, flaunted a bundle of foreign currency. She dropped the clip on her Instagram in which she can be seen covering herself with a white dupatta while her face was covered with a mask.

Standing in the lobby of some restaurant, she flashed money, garnering nothing but people’s anger. The clip was shared with Islamic audio which further perplexed some of the users who raised questions about her weird choices.

Here’s the clip

This is not the first time that Shah flashed money. The controversial content creator continues with her questionable lifestyle and it even landed her in trouble as FIA launched a case against her for money laundering.

In one of her previous clips, she flaunted the cash stacks and mocked the authorities, admitting to bring large amount from Pakistan to Britain without being stopped anywhere.