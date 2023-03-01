Hareem Shah shares new clip to address leaked videos controversy

Social media sensation Hareem Shah sparked new controversy as her lewd clips were shared online, showing her in a compromising state.

Shah, who fell victim to data breach, took to her social media to address the controversy about the clips which triggered new debate, with Hareem’s name continuing to make trends on Twitter and other sites.

In the clip, the 31-year-old openly named Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with for quite some time. She blamed the duo for stealing her data and sharing it online to malign her character.

جنہوں نے میری وڈیوز وائرل کی ہیں انکے خلاف قانونی کاروائی کرنے لگی ہوں پہلے بھی درخواست دی ہوئی ہے #HareemShah pic.twitter.com/N2UvZLOH44 — HareemShah (@Hareemshah0) March 1, 2023

The TikTok star said they used to live in the same premises and Khattak, and Naz got access to her mobile phone, and they knew the passwords too.

She continued saying that she earlier filed a complaint with FIA against Ayesha Naz but no action was taken against her. Shah further mentioned that Ayesha also informed her friends about her nefarious plans to leak her clips online.

The TikTok star is reportedly living abroad with her husband Bilal. She mentioned returning to Pakistan in the coming days to take action against the above-mentioned characters.