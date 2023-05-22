Hareem Shah leaks Hina Parvez Butt’s swimming pool video online

LAHORE – TikToker Hareem Shah has been one of the most controversial figures as the digital creator roped into several messy situations.

She continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons and in one such case, Hareem stirred up a storm by leaking a swimming pool video of PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt, who can be seen beating the heat in a swimming pool.

Hareem continues to remain up in arms against politicians and dropped a clip showing former Punjab MPA and Maryam Nawaz’s close aide Hina Parvez Butt as she was spotted having a fun time in a swimming pool with a glass in his hand.

Despite being in the water holding a drink, Butt has not donned any revealing dress but draws the ire of TikToker whose obscene clips went viral earlier this year.

Besides dropping the clip, Shah slammed the PML-N leader for his alcohol habit. “How can anyone [Hina Butt], who dances and drinks in the parties, hurl allegations against Imran Khan,” she questioned on Twitter. Shah also dared the former provincial minister to undergo drug testing.

لاہور کی ایلیٹ پارٹیوں میں ڈانس کرنے و شراب پینے والی حنا پرویز بٹ کس منہ سے خان صاحب کے خلاف بکواس کرتی ہے۔ میں چیلنج کرتی ہوں حنا اپنی ڈرگ ٹیسٹنگ رپورٹ عوام کو دکھائے اگر یہ جھوٹ ہے۔@hinaparvezbutt pic.twitter.com/VcWHf2Saub — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 21, 2023

