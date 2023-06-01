Hareem Shah claims leaking Rana Sanaullah’s alleged video

Controversy queen Hareem Shah continued to remain in headlines as this time she claimed leaking an alleged clip of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Shah, who has a history of openly threatening politicians and public figures, shared a tweet on May 31, saying “A clip of Rana Sanaullah is out”.

Hareem Shah is fully aware of the social media laws and she deceitfully has not shared the alleged clip from her own handle on the microblogging site. The clip was shared by anonymous users online and the screengrab from the clip shows a man lying on a bed.

The screengrab shows a man who shared an uncanny resemblance with a PML-N stalwart but the picture was covered by stretched emoji, which many assumed was another person on top of the man lying below.

As the videos and snaps went viral, Hareem removed all the tweets about the alleged clip but social media users were quick to take screenshots of her all posts.

Some even called out the social media sensation for threatening and leaking the private data of notables while others called it a nefarious move to malign others just to remain under the limelight.

The recent development comes weeks after Hareem warned Rana Sanaullah to restore the internet which was shut down after May 9 protests.

In the meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, or any government member has not responded to the alleged clip.

Let it be known that Hareem Shah is known to be a troublemaker as she leaked several clips of her former friends. She even fell victim to a video leak and blamed her friends she had lived with for a period of time.