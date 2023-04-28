Hareem Farooq’s new dance video at wedding event leaves fans in awe

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actor, host, and producer Hareem Farooq has won the hearts of her fans as she showcased her dance skills at a friend’s wedding.

The Sar e Rah star, who has appeared in several films and TV dramas, was often praised for her grace and energy, while her recent performance was highly appreciated for her expressions and groovy moves.

As the 30-year-old mastered the art of bringing her unique charm and energy into her onscreen performances, her off-the-screen glam also wooed the masses. Janaan actor of late was seen shaking legs with guests at her friend’s wedding. The twirls and moves of diva added more thrill to the Mehendi event and made the festivity memorable.

Her dance video soon went viral as fans and social media users showered praise on her.

Hareem has worked in several TV dramas including Diyar-e-Dil, Parchayee, Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka, Tawaan, and Raqeeb Se.