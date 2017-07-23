Hardening US Stance

PENTAGON will not make the remaining military reimbursement to Pakistan for fiscal year 2016 after US Defence Secretary Jimm Mattis told Congress that Islamabad has not taken sufficient action against Haqqani network. The decision will immediately affect a reimbursement of about $ 50 million, the amount already spent by Pakistan while rendering military services in the war on terror.

In fact this is not the first time that Pentagon has decided not to make military reimbursements. Last year, it withheld an amount of $ 300 million. In recent times reports have also appeared that apart from withholding aid to Pakistan, Washington is considering to expand drone strikes and downgrade the country’s status as a major non-NATO ally. As the Trump administration is reviewing policy towards South Asia, we understand that moves such as withholding aid clearly reflect the hardening of US stance towards Pakistan which will not help in any manner but only undermine efforts directed towards eradicating terrorism. It is strange that on the one hand the US and other countries recognize Pakistan’s unparalleled sacrifices, both human and material, in the war on terror but on the other hand miss no opportunity to repeat the mantra of ‘ do more’. This approach amounts to rubbing more salt on the wounds of Pakistani people. As regards Haqqani network is concerned, the Trump administration needs to check the ground realities. The killing of a number of Haqqani commanders on Afghan soil over the last one year is a sufficient proof as to where the network is actually based. On Pakistan’s part, as repeatedly stated by the civil and military leadership, it has taken indiscriminate action against all the terror outfits while rejecting the notion of good or bad. Instead of browbeating and shifting the burden of its own failure in Afghanistan, the US needs to review its policy towards Pakistan in a way that both the countries could work more closely for the resolution of Afghan conflict – the solution of which lies only in peace process.

