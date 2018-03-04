Hard work essential for success: Rajwana

Multan

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana urged the junior lawyers to work hard for making career as there was no short-cut to success. Addressing a ceremony at district bar association here on Saturday, he said that lawyer’s profession was a tough job, however, they must hard work to success in their profession. He also urged them to learn from senior lawyers and respect them. The black coat has immense respect in society as the whole society pinned high hopes on legal fraternity and gave remarkable weightage to the opinion of lawyers, he added.

Rafique Rajwana said that District Bar Multan was his mother bar and he would work for the betterment of legal fraternity. He said that lawyers of the region were highly talented and they also know how to demonstrate their professional skills in amicable way. The Punjab governor announced Rs 1 million grant for district bar association and hoped that it would help resolve issues of the bar.

Speaking on the occasion, President District Bar Association Mehboob Sandhela said that legal fraternity had expectations from the Punjab Governor. He requested the Punjab governor to guide the bar association in resolving problems. General Secretary Javed Iqbal Ojla, Khaleel Ahmed Samra and other lawyers were also present. Meanwhile, in a press statement, he said that the senators would play their an important role for the supermacy of constitution and law. Similarly, their role would also be very important for the progress and prosperity of the country and making lagislation.

Earlier, he also met youngsters of Pakistan Muslim League-N at local circuit house. Rafique Rajwana said that youth was an asset of Pakistan Muslim League-N, urging them to work hard for the party and convey message of the party leadership to the masses. They should not believe in grouping and strictly adhere to party’s discipline, he added.—APP