Harbiyar among 13 booked for Chinese consulate attack

Cops at diplomatic missions to have bulletproof jackets: Murad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As the investigation into Friday’s attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi made headway on Saturday, police officials suspected Harbiyar Marri, the exiled leader of the banned Balochistan Liberation, of being the mastermind of the deadly assault that left two policemen and as many civilians dead.

Police officials say the attack, carried out with the assistance of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing, was an attempt to strike against the growing diplomatic and economic relations between China and Pakistan.

In a case registered by the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department against Marri and 12 of his aides, including BLA commander Aslam ‘Acchu’ alias Miraq Baloch, investigators said their initial findings had shown that the attack was “a failed and shameful attempt to harm the Pakistan-China relationship”.

According to the first information report registered by CTD police on behalf of the state through Boat Basin Station House Officer under charges of murder and terrorism, etc., “BLA accepted the responsibility for the attack and identified three slain militants along with their pictures as Azal Khan Baloch, Razik Baloch and Rais Baloch.”

“The BLA is supported by Indian agency RAW,” reads the application written by SHO Boat Basin with the FIR.

The 13 masterminds and facilitators of the attack as listed in the FIR include Harbiyar Marri, Aslam alias ‘Acchu’, Bashir Zeb, Noor Bux Mengal, Karim Marri, Capt Rehman Gul, Nisar, Gaindi, Sheikhu, Sharif, Hamal, Munshi and Agha Sherdil.

Apart from explosive material, arms and ammunition, a BLA flag was also recovered from the possession of the three killed militants. Security forces claimed the arrest of two suspected facilitators of the Chinese consulate attack, reports said on Saturday. Police arrested one of the suspects from Karachi, whereas, the other individual was arrested from Shahdadpur.

A team of security officials was dispatched to Shahdadpur to conduct the arrest and the suspect was shifted to Karachi after being detained. More than 12 facilitators have been named in the report.

Meanwhile, talking to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that China and Pakistan were tested friends and they are important development partners, therefore their friendship was not acceptable to the enemies of Pakistan, that was why they attempted to attack Chinese consulate in Karachi.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts and timely operation of the provincial government. The ambassador also thanked the chief minister for visiting Chinese Consulate just after the attack. The chief minister said that he has directed the IG Police to provide bullet proof jackets to the police men deployed there.

Share on: WhatsApp