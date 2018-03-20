Harassment of diplomats is against the international law and Vienna Conventions. But Indian security agencies are continuously harassing Pakistani diplomats serving in New Delhi. Pakistan has registered protest over this behaviour by calling the Deputy High Commissioner of India to the Foreign Office. This is not acceptable at all. The protection and security of the diplomatic mission is the responsibility of the host country. All nations must observe and follow these conventions. The Foreign Office spokesperson vowed to protect our diplomats or sever the ties with India. Indian forces are continuing to commit atrocities in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It must honour its obligations in accordance with the UN Resolutions. Pakistan will never stop supporting its brother Muslims in Kashmir. The armed conflict in Afghanistan cannot be ended with the use of military force and air strikes; it would rather intensify the war. We must file complaints with the Security Council regarding the harassment of its diplomats.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

