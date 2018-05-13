Harassment in educational institutions

A group of students in Karachi are pushing schools to come up with a policy on sexual harassment after several students shared their experiences on social media and criticized their institutions for alleged lack of initiative in taking action against perpetrators. The issue was brought to light on Facebook after several students accused their schools of failing to take sufficient action against fellow students and/or teachers accused of harassment.

This incident implicitly depicts that the sexual harassment is not only pervasive at workplace but the educational institutions both public and private are also exceedingly grim places of harassment. But one must appreciate the students who accumulated enough courage to narrate their horrific experiences on the platform of social media to get the problem addressed so that in future no beast could play with the life of young souls or they are not left hopeless and helpless. Given the recent incidents of child rape and abuse in different cities, one indeed cannot raise any questions on the credibility of the experiences shared by the students on the social media. Then in fact the horrific episodes of sexual harassment that took place in Karachi University and University of Sindh are also on record. It is time that the provincial government takes notice of the issue seriously and take the requisite steps to protect the students that come in the institutions to fulfil their future dreams. Instead of waiting for another despicable incident, independent cells should be set up in every institution in order to fairly address the issue of harassment. Such a cell should comprise faculty members whose integrity is beyond doubt and free of any political influence. In this regard, the membership of female professors and other staff is unavoidable. In our view such a course will lead to a friendly and peaceful environment in the educational institutions. Those found involved in harassment should be taken to task as per the laws as only strict punishment will stop production of more harassers.

Related