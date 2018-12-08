Harassment faced by women with disabilities global issue: Dr Mazari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari has said we are committed to protect the rights of our citizens adding that besides implementation of laws we need to change the societal mindset and that comes with awareness. She said our ministry also working on creating awareness about the laws especially for the people who are differently abled, when we would be able to create awareness and change the mindset of society then we can move forward substantively.

She was addressing the seminar on ‘harassment faced by women with disabilities in Pakistan’ in Islamabad on Friday. Besides, Executive Director UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Neil Buhne Resident Coordinator of UNDP in Pakistan and people with disabilities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Dr Mazari said the issue of harassment faced by women with disabilities is global issue. She said the state of Pakistan does not discriminate but the actual discrimination comes from level of family and society. She said our laws provide equal access to women and we need to tackle the real issue on priority which the women have been facing especially with disabilities at the level of society and families. If women suffered that impacts whole family, she added. While talking about women rights, Dr Mazari said women actually suffered a lot, if women suffered from disability then whole the family have to face the consequences and its impact. She said women should give central importance in any work we do to mainstream the people who are differently abled. She said women have to be stronger to deal with any discrimination adding that women have been facing discrimination at so many levels of society whether disable or not, they have to fight their way into mainstreaming. She said in Pakistan, state does not restricts women but family structures and society creates impediments in their way to mainstreaming and success.

Dr Mazari said we are working on devising new legislation and Bill to protect the rights of people with disabilities have been approved by cabinet and will be tabled in parliament in next session. She said we have made comprehensive bill adding that it should have done this many years ago. Dr Mazari said Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the rights of our citizens without any discrimination. So it is the responsibility of state to ensure the equal rights and it is part of duty to provide equal rights to all citizens. Dr Mazari said as we have signed seven international conventions including the people with disability and we are party to that and we are putting all our endeavours to ensure all provisions through legislation. She in this regard said we are not only making legislation but also putting all out efforts to ensure the implementation of these laws.

Shireen Mazari further stated Pakistan is over legislated country and the main issue is the implementation of these laws and incumbent government especially the human rights ministry focussing on the implementation of already existing laws. She said the new bill regarding the rights of people with disabilities will be implemented as soon it is passed through parliamentary process. This bill focuses the rights of people with disabilities in general and women, child and transgender in particular. She said we are committed to protect the rights and preserve the dignity of people with disabilities or otherwise. She further said we have to preserve the dignity of women and gender added that these are vulnerable in our society.

Human Rights Minister Dr Mazari said this bill also includes the provision of facilities for people with disabilities at public buildings, hospitals, public transport and other important and professional spaces. She added that bank ATMs should be accessible for people with disabilities especially for visually impaired.

She said we are committed to ensure the equal access to educational institutions adding that there is provision in the bill for special educational institutions for the people who are severe disables.

Earlier, UN women delegation headed by Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngeuka, Exective Director UN Women has called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad on Friday. Besides Secretary Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha other high officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

They discussed various human rights issues and matters related to mutual cooperation especially focusing on implementation of existing laws particularly for women empowerment, gender based violence, child abuse and protection of their rights. Both the parties mutually agreed on extending their cooperation and work collectively to protect the basic rights including the rights of women. Minister of Human Rights wishes to strengthen its closer collaboration in this regard. The pivotal points discussed in the meeting were human Rights issues apropos Pakistan with special emphasis on gender equality and women empowerment. The delegation was briefed about the steps and initiatives that were under way to ensure protection of human Rights. The delegation was told about the government’s efforts regarding human Rights protection. In this regard an inter-ministerial protocol was being considered which would be a collective effort towards addressing the HR issues by the government. The minister apprised the delegation about the government’s resolve and seriousness in addressing HR issues at top priority. She also mentioned that re-formulating the law of inheritance of women to ensure their basic right was part of the government’s agenda. She also condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to come forward and highlight the worst human rights violations in IOK. She also pointed out to the problems that Muslims have to go through in some parts of Europe owing to their religious orientation and ethnicity and said that these issues ought to be brought to the limelight. Executive Director UN Women appreciated the efforts of the incumbent government for their steps for the protection of basic rights of citizens and assured her full support in this regard.

