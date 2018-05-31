Harassment: Bahria College assures justice to victims

Islamabad

Bahria College Islamabad regrets the unfortu-nate incident where an external examiner, appointed by FBISE harassed the female students during their HSSC practical exams. The college administration has taken serious note of the incident and has lodged a complaint to FBISE and Ministry of Education against Sadat Bashir Biology Practical Examiner. In addition, the matter is being investigated to avoid such incidents in future. It will be ensured that the justice is done to the aggrieved and culprit gets punishment.—PR