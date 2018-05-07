Harassing women driver

“Oye anti side pay lga” (O Aunt put your car aside). Earlier this week, I hear a voice of the public transportation bus conductor while I am driving. It’s not the first time I tolerate these harsh words, it happens whenever I drive my car.

Sometimes I ignore, but these barbarians are habitual of it. Many women drivers like me face this situation on a daily basis. I don’t understand what’s the problem with these men what kind of harmony, they feel in teasing young girls or women. It’s my request to the concerned authorities to start a campaign against these scenarios.

SADIA ZAFAR

Karachi

