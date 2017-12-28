Harassing Woman Lawyer: SC accepts governor Punjab Son’s apology

LAHORE : Appearing before the two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned the son of Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana, Asif Rajwana offered unconditional apology to the court for harassing a female lawyer on the phone. The apex court had summoned Asif Rajwana while hearing the suo moto case pertaining to collection of additional fees by private medical colleges.

A two-member bench headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan is hearing the case in the apex court’s Lahore registry.

When Asif Rajwana appeared before the court on Thursday the Chief Justice asked why he did not appear before the court on Wednesday as summoned, he apologized to the court.

When Chief Justice asked him why had he called the woman lawyer Asif said that he has family terms with advocate Anjum saying that he did not threatened her in any way but had only called her because he knows her personally. When Chief Justice reprimanded him that he wanted to stop the woman lawyer from recording her statement Asif answered in negative.

Later on Asif Rajwana offered unconditional apology to the court for calling the female lawyer and also submitted an apology letter to the court. The unconditional apology was accepted by the court.

During hearing Chief Justice enquired about the owners and trustee of Sharif Medical College Lahore. At this point the principal of the said college appeared before the court which asked him why he did not appear yesterday to which he said that he had not received the message.

When the court asked the principal of Sharif Medical College that who is the trustee of the said college he informed the court that its main trustee is Mian Nawaz Sharif. Over this the court said that why the owner of the College has not appeared despite being summoned by the court.

The Chief Justice asking the principal to inform the court about the amount of fee charged to students ordered the submission of the bank accounts and other all information of the College on next date of hearing.

The Chief Justice also remarked that the court is trying that money should not be an obstacle to education. All the medical colleges should show flexibility to give admission to deserving students who could not pay the fees and if for this purpose they have to contact philathorists they should do it, he added.

