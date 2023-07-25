The Harare Hurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, as the swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandars on Sunday, at the Harare Sports Club. It was a massive performance from Regis Chakabva, who scored an unbeaten 44 to help his side register their first points of the tournament.

Batting first, the Durban Qalandars lost the in-form Hazratullah Zazai for 3, when he was bowled by Mohammad Nabi. At the other end though, Tim Seifert is going great guns, and dealing in big hits, much to the joy of the fans at the stadium.

The Qalandars posted 126/3 in their 10 overs. Seifert finished with an unbeaten 71.

In response, the Hurricanes had a stuttering start, as they lost the wickets of Robin Uthappa (1) to Mohammad Amir and Eoin Morgan (2) to Brad Evans in the early overs. Regis Chakabva and Irfan Pathan came together after that, with the veteran taking up on the responsibility of attacking the Qalandars.

In the home stretch, Nabi was dismissed for 19 but it was Chakabva, who was the hero of the day for the Hurricanes, as he took charge and helped his tam storm over the line for their first win of the tournament. Chakabva remained unbeaten on 44 as the Hurricanes won by 5 wickets.