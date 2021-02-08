Haque stresses to promote advanced technology to meet challenges

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Nadim Khan called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday.

The Acting CEO PTCL briefed the Federal Minister for IT about future projects of PTCL, said a news release.

While talking to Acting Acting Chief Executive Officer PTCL, the Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said that using the advanced technology is the need of the hour and the right way to move forward.

Lauding the communication infrastructure projects, he said that there is long-lasting bond between Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and customers for connectivity.

The Minister said that Ministry of IT will provide its full support to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited.