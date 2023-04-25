Haqqani serves notice to Imran

Regime change, Bajwa allegations

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani’s lawyer has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to stop making false allegations against his client and linking him with the overthrow of his government.

Haqqani’s counsel said that a defamation case will be initiated against the former premier — including holding him responsible for any harm to the former ambassador — if he continues the tirade against him.

The former diplomat’s American attorney Steven Barentzen has sent a letter to Khan at his Bani Gala address which was delivered on Monday.

The PTI chief has made several statements against Haqqani in recent days, accusing him of being part of an alleged conspiracy that led to his ouster in April last year.

Khan also accused Haqqani was hired by the former military chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and the military intelligence to lobby for the Pakistan military in the US and that the ex-ambassador created a negative image of him in the US.