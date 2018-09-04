Haqqani network founder Jalaluddin dead, say Taliban

Kabul

The founder of the Haqqani network, one of Afghanistan’s most effective and feared militant groups, has died after a long illness, their affiliates the Afghan Taliban announced Tuesday.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, whose son Sirajuddin now heads the group and is also the Taliban’s deputy leader, died “after a long battle with illness”, the Taliban said in a statement.

Jalaluddin “was from among the great distinguished Jihadi personalities of this era”, the Taliban said in a statement posted on Twitter.

During the 1980s the Haqqani figurehead was an Afghan mujahideen commander fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan with the help of the United States and Pakistan.

He gained notoriety for his organisation and bravery, garnering attention from the CIA and a personal visit from US congressman Charlie Wilson.

A fluent Arabic speaker, Jalaluddin also fostered close ties with Arab jihadists, including Osama Bin Laden, who flocked to the region during the war.

Later, Jalaluddin became a minister in the Taliban regime. It was not clear when or where Jalaluddin died or what illness he had. In 2008 and 2015 there were rumours of his death. He was believed to be in his early eighties. Unverified reports have placed him in Pakistan in recent years.

Given the already leading role played by his son, it is not clear what Jalaluddin’s demise will mean for the extremist group.— Agencies

