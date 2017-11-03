Haqqani must be tried, punished as per law of the land

Rayyan Baig

THE dictionary meaning of traitor is: a person who betrays a friend, country, accuse or trust. Nowhere in the world a traitor is hailed, rather is he looked down upon on betraying the trust riposte in him.

Those who benefit from the services of a traitor do pay him for his shameful deeds, but in their hearts consider him a worthless human being. In the present-day history of Pakistan, the most apt person to fit the definition of traitor is Mr Hussain Haqqani, the Pakistan’s disgraced ex ambassador to the US. Right from his student age to his present day he has been a symbol of treachery and betrayal.

As the president of the Students Union Karachi University, he betrayed his fellow students by being absent from the scene, after instigating them for a protest against US consulate. He betrayed Jamat-e-Islami by joining Nawaz League, later he alternatively betrayed Nawaz and PPP and joined whoever was in power, he was all set to join Musharaf as well but failed to prove his loyalty to Musharaf. Haqqani is a sharp devil who doesn’t have any principles or ethics, in lust for power he can go to any extent from extreme right radical Islamism to anti-Islamist.

From a Jamiat boy to the supporter of dictator ZiaUl Haq, special assistant to PM Nawaz Sharif, spokesman for Benazir Bhutto etc wereall for the lust of power without any ethics and principle. In Wall Street Journal, Haqqanijustified his frequent changing of loyalties by stating that, “over the last three decades, he has been alternating being attracted to and repulsed by political Islam”. As a matter of fact, nothing repulses him rather he gets attracted to wherever the opportunity lies, and shamelessly switches his loyalties and ideas.

Haqqani is very sharp, clever and dicey personality who plans far ahead, at any point of time and in any capacity, he keeps an eye on the next opportunity and grabs iteven at the cost of betraying his patrons, friend or family and never feels any remorse. For the lust of power, status and wealth, he has been even betraying his own life partners.

He initially got married in his relatives, but with a view to advancing his career left his wife and got married with the sister of Naheed Khan hoping that she, being very close to Benazir Bhutto, would help in promoting his political ambitions. He later left his children in Pakistan and contracted yet another marriage in USA with FarahnazIspahani for the fulfilment of his further ambitions.

Hussain Haqqani is an extremist and mudslinger by nature, and to win the hearts of his masters can go to any extreme. Even his old friends define him as “having deceitful conduct and unreliable behavior who maintains wicked mindset and can cheat anybody”. It was Hussain Haqqani who introduces the culture of immorality in Pakistani politics, in 1998 elections as an advisor of Nawaz Sharif he was the architect of nasty smear campaign against Benazir Bhutto and air-dropped leaflets showing her objectionable photographs. As the president of students union, he also pioneered the culture of violence and intolerance at Karachi University, which spread to other educational institution as well. Under his leadership brutal suppression of speech was imposed in the campus of Karachi University and the opponents were beaten to suppress their voices, many claim that he was the main architect of all this mess.

He is noted as being the first Islami Jamiat Tulba leader to introduce weapons and armed bodyguards at the university campus. Haqqani doesn’t have any political ideology rather he is a switch master andmolds himself to fit in any ideology.

He served as the media advisor to Nawaz Sharif, was with caretaker PM Jatoi, again switched over to Nawaz, joined the President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, served with caretaker PM Balakh Sher Mazari and switched toBenazir’s PPP, against whom he once launched a smear campaign.

He is amongst therare breed who don’t have any love for their motherland and ever remain ready for sale. After failing to seek a political appointment under Musharaf, Haqqani spew venom against Musharaf, Pakistan Army, his former right Islamists and the Pakistan, just to win favours with India and US Administration. His anti-Pakistan and anti-Army articles found place in Indian and Western media and made him the darling of anti-Pakistan forces.

These negative articles also became prelude to curbing US financial support to Pakistanand stoppage of supply of F-16 aircrafts.Haqqani had a dubious role in the controversial Kerry Lugar bill and acted as awatchdog of American interests in Pakistan rather than Pakistani interests in America.

As Pakistan’s ambassador to US he betrayed and endangered the country by granting visas to Blackwater, who carried out undercover activities in Pakistan.

He was thearchitect of the infamous Memogate, a Judicial Commission set by the Supreme Courtof Pakistan concluded that Haqqani had been disloyal to the country and aimed tounder mine the security of the country, its nuclear assets, ISI, the armed forces and theconstitution. He has now virtually become the mouthpiece of RAW/ India and is also proposing Trump administration to squeeze Pakistan.

His using of term “We” instead of America, defending Trump’s Russian controversial contacts during election campaignand at length elaboration of Trump’s policies about Pakistan reminds one about theclassic “Marasi” of the village.

The said Marasi even leaves the Choudhry of the village stunned by unnecessarily expounding, to the public, what is simply uttered by the Choudhry. Haqqani has become an “ulcer” and behaving akin to Mir Jaffar and MirSadiq and continuously damaging Pakistani interest abroad.

Though former Senator Larry Presser public ally showed him a mirror during a recent book launch ceremony by mentioning his “Switching of Sides”, but ashamed are those who have a little. It’s high time that, after his clear confessions of helping foreign Intelligence agencies against Pakistan’s interests and in view of pending Memo gate case he is brought back to Pakistan and tried for the treason as per the law of the land.

There is also a need to evolve a system to ensure that necessary input is sought from intelligence agencies before appointing any individual on important and sensitive posts so that we are no more betrayed by the traitors.