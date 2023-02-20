‘Haq do Tehreek Waziristan’ seminar held

Adam Khan Wazir Wana

In South Waziristan Lower Wana arranged a one-day seminar named ‘Haq do Tehreek Waziristan’ at District Press Club Wana. President Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nadeem, General Secretary Asadullah, Ahmed Khan from Peoples Party, Imran Nazir from NDM and representatives of Counselors alliance, besides people from different walks of life attended the seminar.

The seminar was held on the topic of “Haq do Tehreek Waziristan” in which various people expressed their views, people viewed as Waziristan has the first right over the resources of Waziristan.