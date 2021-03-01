HappyBirthdayShahid Afridi: Wishes pour in as ‘Boom Boom’ turns 44

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain and one of the most prolific players in international cricket Shahid Afridi is celebrating his 44th birthday today.

‘Boom Boom’ took social site Twitter to express gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes. He wrote: ‘Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes – 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match-winning performances for all MS fans.’

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans also wished ‘lala’ on his birthday. “A very Happy Birthday to Shahid Afridi, one of the true legends of the game. We wish all the success in the future, and also in the upcoming matches for the Sultans fans,” the tweet by Multan read.

Shoaib Malik has also shared a picture with Afridi and extends birthday greetings.

Pakistan’s all-rounder, Shahid Afridi is as enigmatic a player as there ever was. He came as a 16-year-old into the Pakistan ODI squad and was unfazed by all the speculation regarding his real age.

On 19 February 2017, Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he made a brief return to international cricket after being selected to represent and captain the World XI against West Indies in the 2018 Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge charity match.

Following the conclusion of the match, Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket at the Lord’s cricket stadium on 31 May 2018.

Pakistan Super League

In the first season of the Pakistan Super League, Shahid Afridi was part of the franchise Peshawar Zalmi as Captain. In the PSL 2017 drafts, Afridi steps down as Peshawar Zalmi Captain and appoints Darren Sammy as Captain in the PSL Season 2 they winning the title with them.

After the end of the second season, Afridi left the Peshawar Zalmi as President and as Player as well, Later Afridi was made the President of Karachi Kings.

He also transferred to Karachi as a player ahead of PSL drafts. Ahead of PSL 2019 drafts Shahid Afridi left the Karachi Kings and join the Multan Sultans as a Player. Ahead of PSL 2020 drafts, Multan Sultans retain Shahid Afridi as Captain.