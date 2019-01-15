Happy Maryam thanks Allah

Observer Report

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz on Monday thanked “Allah Almighty for the court’s decision” to reject the NAB appeal but said that her “true relief and happiness would be when my father comes back home.”

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court heard the NAB’s plea. Upon the verdict in favour, the daughter of the former prime minister Maryam Nawaz thanked the Allah Almighty.

She said, she is forever grateful to Allah Almighty and the Sharif family will soon pass through these tested times. In a tweet, Maryam said that she is thankful to Allah for the verdict. She, however, added that she will celebrate in true sense when her father “comes back home”.

PML-N president, opposition leader in the parliament and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif also expressed his gratitude and thanked Allah Almighty on the SC decision. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif has also been informed of the court decision in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar were released from jail in September 2018 after the IHC suspended their sentences.

Share on: WhatsApp