Happy Christmas

Festivals and celebrations are meant to infuse hope and new life in struggling humanity. Still, it is true that most of us who have undergone deep sorrow and pain on the loss of our near and dear ones feel unable to participate in the mainstream celebrations of any major festival. While we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, we celebrate the love of God for man.

Christmas is a celebration of love, peace and joy. However, this season of spiritual happiness has over the years been overtaken by superficial celebration, be it with fancy greeting cards, decorations, gifts, decking up, feasting, in a phrase an occasion for the rich and fashionable. The birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem ushered in an era of salvation. Only when every individual experiences this salvation, Christmas becomes a meaningful celebration.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

