According to a recent report of an organization not less than the UN, Pakistanis has been ranked as the 75th happiest country in the world. Fortunately, we have outshined all our neighbouring countries such India which was ranked 133, Iran 106, Bangladesh 115, Sri Lanka followed by Afghanistan at145.

I feel happy that we have been ranked as the 75th happiest nation of the world and lucky we have crossed all our neighbouring countries according to the report. One needs to be happy in life since darkness doesn’t cover our life all the time, light has to come and our life is like a book some pages are good, some pages are bad but this all together makes up the complete story of our life. We need to be happy so that the world accepts us as a happy and united nation .

ZEESHAN NASIR

Via email

Related