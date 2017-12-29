Hapless Zimbabwe may cut back on Tests: Heath

Port Elizabeth

Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak said his team might have to accept playing more limited overs cricket or settle for a lower level of Test cricket after they suffered an innings defeat inside two days against South Africa at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs after bowling out Zimbabwe for 68 and 121.

The match was over before the dinner break so they didn’t even have to bat under floodlights in what by common consent were the most difficult batting conditions.

Streak said Zimbabwe suffered from a lack of Test cricket, which made it difficult to compete against a top side like South Africa in conditions that helped the home fast bowlers. “Maybe there is an argument for us to focus a lot more of our resources and time into short-format cricket to give us ourselves more of a realistic chance of competing at a higher level rather than hanging around near the bottom of the table in both the Test and one-day stuff,” said Streak.

Streak said if Zimbabwe were to play more Tests, they might have to settle for games against the likes of newcomers Ireland and Afghanistan.

“I think if you get a bit of context to the Test rankings, with an incentive to get to the next level, with maybe a promotion-relegation type of thing, it´s worth looking at.

“Obviously we would like to play against the top countries but maybe we could play them at home so we can set up the conditions to favour us.”

Fast bowler Morne Morkel destroyed Zimbabwe´s first innings, taking five for 21, but only bowled four overs in the second innings as stand-in captain AB de Villiers used his front-line fast bowlers sparingly.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took five for 59 in the second innings and medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo took three for 13.—AFP