Haphazard growth in Gwadar

THE Federal Government has rightly rejected a proposal of Balochistan Government to open up process for launch of new housing and commercial societies in Gwadar by private investors to revive business activities in the emerging port city. The provincial government has been asked to wait for the finalisation of Gwadar City Master Plan by Chinese consultants due in August and not issue any fresh NOC to real estate developers.

As per plans, Gwadar is going to be an international port city destined to become hub of regional trading activities. The present-day Gwadar is nothing more than a slum because of lack of vision and foresight both by successive provincial and federal governments. It would be difficult for planners to provide any workable and acceptable solution as to how wrongs of the past could be rectified. This is because Islamabad was totally a new city but it is increasingly facing problems of infrastructure as the planners did not plan even for fifty years and today the civic agency is finding it difficult to expand roads or build interchanges and under-passes as per requirements of the time and future needs. With this in view, there is every reason to guard any unplanned growth of Gwadar, the shape of which is going to change entirely during the next few years. We believe that damage has already been done as a number of housing schemes are advertised in media daily, which were duly approved by the authorities concerned. If a Master Plan was underway then why these schemes were allowed? We would also urge that the Master Plan should be finalised with top most priority as there is also logic in the viewpoint of provincial government that increased activities by real estate developers would help expedite overall development and growth of the city.

