Hansi Flick has survived a proverbial “vote of no confidence” and will continue to coach Germany despite his side’s dismal performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2014 champions were knocked out in the first round of the competition for a second consecutive tournament. In three games, the Germans only won once against Costa Rica, losing to Japan in stunning fashion and drawing their game against Spain to crash out of the competition on the very first hurdle.

Flick and team director Oliver Bierhoff were widely criticised following the country’s exit with Bierhoff becoming the first casualty from the fallout, leaving his post two years before his contract was set to expire.

Questions were being asked of Flick as well but he seems to have manoeuvred his way to safety for now.

“We are all convinced that Euro 2024 in our own country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany. Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick,” said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf in a statement.

“With regard to Oliver Bierhoff’s successor, we have agreed that we will first discuss the future structure of this position within the DFB and then make a personnel decision.”

Hansi Flick took over the role from Joachim Löw in 2021 to lead Germany back to the previous heights but so far has failed to reach the standards he set with Bayern Munich which got him the job in the first place.