Hannia Zia and Misha Japanwala become latest Pakistanis to make it to Forbes 30 under 30 list

Prodigies from Pakistan continue to prove their mettle in respective fields as this time two women have been named in Forbes 30 under 30 list, acknowledging their achievements.

Artist Misha Japanwala and the government official Hannia Zia have been featured in the prestigious list.

The American magazine talking about Misha said, “Japanwala is a visual artist and designer whose work addresses issues such as domestic violence and honor killings in Pakistan. She collaborated with Gigi Hadid last year on a sculptural mask for a special issue of V Magazine that the supermodel guest-edited.”

“Another of Japanwala’s works, a collection of breastplates and other wearable body castings, was featured in a six-page spread in Vogue Spain in 2018, modeled by French model Cindy Bruna,” if further said.

Reacting to the achievement, she in an Instagram post said: “Honoured and humbled (and shocked!!!) to be on the @ForbesUnder30 list. Truly never imagined I would say those words”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misha Japanwala (@mishajapanwala)

Talking about Hannia, the magazine shared: “Zia is the Pakistani Government’s sole product manager of its pandemic tech response and one of the three founding members of the Prime Minister’s Office initiative Digital Pakistan. She launched a WhatsApp bot to spread Covid-19 awareness in seven local languages that has connected to 500,000 users and was endorsed by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, as well as a Covid-19 ringtone, which has been heard by 113 million Pakistanis.”

It added, “Zia also grew the Health Ministry’s Facebook page a hundred-fold to 1.8 million followers. Prime Minister Imran Khan recognized her for her contributions with a WHENTK award. A former Google product manager with several patents under her name, Zia studied computer science and psychology at Yale.”

So humbled and grateful to be on #ForbesUnder30 for my work on Pakistan's Covid-19 tech responsehttps://t.co/LbLnVLmIQr — Hannia Zia (@Hannia_zia) April 20, 2021

Hannia said on Twitter, “So humbled and grateful to be on #ForbesUnder30 for my work on Pakistan’s Covid-19 tech response”.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistani-music-producer-makes-to-forbes-30-under-30-asia-list/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistani-chef-zahra-khan-named-in-forbes-30-under-30-list/