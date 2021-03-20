Hanif Jewelers opens flagship store in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Hanif Jewellery and Watches has launched a magnificent new space in the federal capital, the management of the brand announced this here the other day.

The Islamabad Flagship store is a wholesome treat as it invites you to Experience Pure Art, it added.

Previously having two stores already present in both Serena Hotel and Marriot Hotel in the Capital, this new store that has opened in the F6 Supermarket ambitions to offer a bespoke experience.

Hanif has been a prominent name in the jewellery making business since 1978 and have been the pioneers in creating masterpieces each time. With exemplary quality and unmatchable class in both jewellery and watches, each bit that is constructed shows seamless craftsmanship and dedication. With a zest of bringing newer and better things every time, three generations later, Hanif Jewellers is set to give Islamabad a hint of what exquisite perseverance is. From the feel to the look of the store, it aims to focus on every customer and makes sure that each piece of art that is sold is handled with care, personalization and warmth.

Talking about this new venture, Zeeshan Hanif, CEO Hanif Jewellers said, “We initially started with the largest jewellery store of Pakistan in Lahore on M.M.Alam, after the successful establishment of our business we included 13 Swiss Watch brands in our portfolio by an exclusive representation of Bovet, Louis Moinet, Franck Muller, Carl-f-Bucherer, Graham, Chronoswiss Cueryo y Sobrinos, Artya, Louis Erard, Armand Nicolet, EPOS, Swiss Military and TF Est. 1968 and also expanded our business by opening three more stores, two in Islamabad and one in DHA Y-Block Lahore. Accessing the outgrowing reach for our customers in the region we decided to open a standalone store in Islamabad with our entire collection of gold jewellery, diamonds and Swiss watch brands to cater to our customers.”

The event that took place in the Capital City was a huge success. Along with chief guest, H. E. Bénédict de Cerjat the Ambassador of Switzerland many prominent celebrities and media personalities such as Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddique, Yasir Hussain and Ali Rehman Khan to name a few, were there to celebrate the launch of Pakistan’s largest jewellery and luxury watch store.

Hanif Jewellers are set to put their mark on the map with such breathtaking stores and timeless pieces.