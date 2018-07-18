Hanif Abbasi’s request to decide ephedrine case after polls rejected

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday suffered a blow when the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench dismissed his appeal seeking review of its decision to conduct daily hearings in the ephedrine case.

The bench upheld the previous verdict which also directed an anti-narcotics court to conclude trial against him by July 21.

Mr Abbasi went to the high court, filing the appeal after the Supreme Court rejected his petition in this regard and directed him to file an appeal in the high court seeking review of the verdict.

Headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a bench of the top court dismissed his petition on Tuesday.

Abbasi petitioned the apex court, requesting it to set aside the LHC ruling calling for swift conclusion of the ephedrine case.

His lawyer argued that the trial court was to resume the hearing of the case against him in August, but the high court directed it conduct daily hearings to conclude the case by July 21.

He pleaded with the judges to set aside the high court’s verdict.

The PML-N leader faces charges of misusing 500kg of controlled chemical ephedrine which he obtained for his pharmaceutical company in 2010.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against him and others in June 2012 under various sections of the CNS Act.

