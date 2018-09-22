Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock prison after photo controversy

Staff Reporter

PML-N leader Mohammad Hanif Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction in the ephedrine quota case, was on Saturday morning shifted from Rawalpindi to Attock jail on the recommendation of a two-member inquiry committee.

The committee was formed to investigate how photographs were taken of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and others in the office of the Central Jail Adiala superintendent prior to Sharif’s release on Wednesday on orders of the Islamabad High Court. Abbasi was one of the leaders seen in the photo.

Formed by Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Shahid Saleem Baig, the committee, which consists of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Multan Region Malik Shaukat and Additional Inspector General Judicial Malik Safdar, was tasked with investigating who managed to bring a camera or phone into the office of jail superintendent Saeedullah Gondal. Mobile phones and cameras are not permitted within the prison facility.

The committee will interview Gondal and other jail staffers, as well as view CCTV footage of the visitors.

Members of the committee also visited Adiala jail, and recommended that Abbasi be transferred to Attock prison, a news channel reported. Two photographs released on social media showed Nawaz Sharif with Shahbaz, former adviser to the prime minister on aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Raheel Munir.

Another photograph showed Abbasi sitting beside Sharif in the jail superintendent’s office. The deputy inspector general of prisons Rawalpindi region could be seen sitting in the jail superintendent’s chair and speaking to both politicians.

