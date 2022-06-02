Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday resigned as special assistant to the prime minister after the Islamabad High Court had stopped him “temporarily” from performing his duties.

In a letter dated June 1, addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Abbasi said that he would be “unable to perform at present” and requested the premier to accept his resignation while thanking him for the opportunity. On Thursday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification stating that the PM had accepted the resignation under Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, 1973, and removed Abbasi from the post with immediate effect.